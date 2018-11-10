Bruce Weber says Wildcats have ‘got to learn how to run offense’
Though they earned a win tonight, Bruce Weber would like to see the Wildcats improve their offensive execution: "We wanted to make the first play every time we touched it. There was nothing there. You've got to learn to run offense."
