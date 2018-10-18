Vermes after comeback win: ‘We had a different desire in the second half’
Video Details
Manager Peter Vermes told his team to find some intensity at halftime. Sporting Kansas City responded with four goals in the second half to win the match.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices