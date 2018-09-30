WATCH: Merrifield singles to become the MLB leader in hits
Whit Merrifield's single in the eighth inning solidified himself as the MLB leader in hits and it extended his hitting streak to 20 games.
ANNOUNCER 1: Ground hit.
ANNOUNCER 2: Yes!
ANNOUNCER 1: Into the middle. And he's done it.
ANNOUNCER 2: He gave him a straight one. Oh my gosh. That's amazing. That's amazing. Congratulations. Wow.
