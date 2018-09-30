Yost on returning to manage the Royals in 2019
Video Details
Ned Yost says he's ready to take the Royals to the next step in 2019: "I love what I'm doing still, I still know what I'm doing and I know how to get us there."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices