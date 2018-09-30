[SOUND EFFECT] - Yeah, he did. It was a grind for him the first three innings. Then he kind of got settled in there and, you know, did a great job of getting us through six. I'm glad we erupted there for him and got, you know, got some runs so that he could get the win.

REPORTER 1: Sixth inning, Andrew Miller on the mound, two outs, Whit takes that walk then the big homerun by Mondi can open the floodgates.

- Yeah it was a big hit by Mondi. Mondi's been really-- you know this last six weeks has been special. And what he's accomplishing in all phases of the game. Defense, I mean, the play that he made to end the game was unbelievable. But offensively his speed on the bases, his power, it's just very impressive.

REPORTER 2: You got some production from the bottom part of the order tonight, too, which is always good because--

- Viloria with three hits, Esky swinging the bat good, you know. Finishing out this-- Escobar's putting up some pretty good numbers here the last month, too. So, yeah. It was a big night from, you know, from those guys.

REPORTER 3: With Whit's steals this year is it maybe even more impressive considering he won the crown last year, so maybe guys were more on alert against him?

- Nah. You know, I think he kind of, I think they're a little more alert now. I think he's kind of lulled him to sleep. Because he really, when Mondi got here is when he really took off and, you know, really started stealing bases. But, yeah. It's impressive what he's able to do.

REPORTER 3: Is it a coincidence that it was when Mondi got here?

- I don't what it is to be honest with you, really. I don't know. It's just, you know, I didn't, it was looking like he wasn't going to lead the league in stolen bases. And we talked about it a couple of times that he's more of an opportunistic base stealer, and then he just turned it on. Here we go.

[SOUND EFFECT]