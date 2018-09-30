Jakob Junis says leading Royals’ staff in innings is ‘something I’m proud of’
Junis on leading the Kansas City Royals' staff in innings pitched: "My goal was to try and get to 200 innings and make 30 starts, and I did that — just came up short on the innings. That's what a starting pitcher is supposed to do, try to go out there and throw as many innings as possible."
- Got off to a slow start, making decent pitches, just finding holes. But thankfully, they were just singles, and, you know, it limited the damage to just a couple runs, and no extra base hits or home runs. And then stepped on it a little bit those last three innings and got through those to give the guys a chance to pull through.
MAN 1: Did you change your sequencing or anything like that the last three innings?
- No, not really. Pretty much stuck to the same game plan. It was just more intent, you know? I got a little upset after that third inning. And I think it was just more of a kind of, just go out there and give it your all. You only got a few more innings left in the season. So let it all hang out there. And it paid off. It worked.
MAN 2: Speaking of, Jake, you logged more innings than anybody on the staff. Are you surprised at that? What's your reaction to that?
- That was my goal to start the year, you know? My goal was to try and get to 200 innings and make 30 starts. And I did that. Just came up short on the innings.
But you know, that's what a starting pitcher is supposed to do, is trying to go out there and throw as many innings as possible. And that's something I'm proud of.
MAN 2: And getting so close to 200, how do you feel? Physically, you got through this season.
- Just one hiccup, you know? One kind of fluke accident where I woke up and had something wrong with my back, and I missed a couple starts there. But besides that, I can't complain.
My body held out. My arm held up. And that allowed me to get to 30.
