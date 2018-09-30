- Got off to a slow start, making decent pitches, just finding holes. But thankfully, they were just singles, and, you know, it limited the damage to just a couple runs, and no extra base hits or home runs. And then stepped on it a little bit those last three innings and got through those to give the guys a chance to pull through.

MAN 1: Did you change your sequencing or anything like that the last three innings?

- No, not really. Pretty much stuck to the same game plan. It was just more intent, you know? I got a little upset after that third inning. And I think it was just more of a kind of, just go out there and give it your all. You only got a few more innings left in the season. So let it all hang out there. And it paid off. It worked.

MAN 2: Speaking of, Jake, you logged more innings than anybody on the staff. Are you surprised at that? What's your reaction to that?

- That was my goal to start the year, you know? My goal was to try and get to 200 innings and make 30 starts. And I did that. Just came up short on the innings.

But you know, that's what a starting pitcher is supposed to do, is trying to go out there and throw as many innings as possible. And that's something I'm proud of.

MAN 2: And getting so close to 200, how do you feel? Physically, you got through this season.

- Just one hiccup, you know? One kind of fluke accident where I woke up and had something wrong with my back, and I missed a couple starts there. But besides that, I can't complain.

My body held out. My arm held up. And that allowed me to get to 30.