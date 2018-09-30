Jakob Junis says leading Royals’ staff in innings is ‘something I’m proud of’
Junis on leading the Kansas City Royals' staff in innings pitched: "My goal was to try and get to 200 innings and make 30 starts, and I did that — just came up short on the innings. That's what a starting pitcher is supposed to do, try to go out there and throw as many innings as possible."
