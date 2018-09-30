WATCH: Mondesi puts the Royals ahead with a three-run homer
- Adalberto Mondesí
- AL
- AL Central
- Cleveland Indians
- Corey Kluber
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Kansas City Royals
- Meibrys Viloria
- MLB
-
Meibrys Viloria put the Royals on the board with an RBI single against Corey Kluber and Adalberto Mondesi hit a three-run, go-ahead home run in Kansas City's victory over the Indians on Saturday night.
[CROWD MURMURING] [BAT CRACKING]
ANNOUNCER 1: And he hits one off the knuckles and into shallow right field.
[CROWD CHEERING]
Meibrys Viloria drives in Bonifacio, and the Royals tie the game at one.
[BAT CRACKING]
Hit well into right field, and--
ANNOUNCER 2: Oh.
ANNOUNCER 1: --Melky Cabrera misplayed it.
[CROWD CHEERING]
1 run is home. Here's Viloria, and the game is tied.
[BAT CRACKING]
In the air, deep left center field. It is gone.
[CROWD CHEERING]
Mondesi.
