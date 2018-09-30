- Well Adalberto Mondesi does it again. It's been a lot of home runs lately, but before we talk about that-- it's your turn, it's your night. As little prestige go ahead.

[CROWD CHEERING]

Salvy's messing up some of the best hair in the league. Also one of the hottest hitters in the league. Before I asked you about the home run, it's been a tough year, but you guys are playing great baseball. How about the energy and the interest from this crowd here tonight and this weekend?

[CROWD CHEERING]

- You know, we show up everyday with energy. We play hard everyday for these fans, you know. Send them happy home and you know we just come here, play hard everyday for them.

- Well you send them home happy, but also I think that a lot of people are really beginning to get excited already about next year. How excited are you about next year and the amount of talent that you have? Young talent.

- You know, I just keep working and be ready for next year. And you know, like I say, give the fans what they want to see.

- Alright, well I know that they like seeing your home runs. It doesn't matter left-handed, right-handed-- they're almost all over 400 feet. Tell me about that home run against Miller.

- You know, I just try to stay hard to the ball. He throw me a good pitch to hit. And I just miss it.

- Last thing-- you have started every game now over the last few weeks. How comfortable do you-- I know there are always things to learn-- how comfortable do you feel right now in the big leagues?

- I'm feeling pretty good right now with my routine and be ready everyday.

- Then keep swinging it. One more to go. Great job tonight.

- Thank you.

- There you go Adalberto Mondesi, and look at that ovation from the crowd. Kind of get the sense we'll be seeing many of those over the years.