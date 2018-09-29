Royals players and coaches participate in Gloves for Kids event
Video Details
It was an incredible morning at the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy as Kansas City Royals players signed autographs at the Gloves For Kids event — put together by our own Ryan Lefebvre and Royals Charities — which funds glove and equipment purchases for youth baseball and softball players.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices