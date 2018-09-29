WATCH: Royals’ Goodwin smacks a grand slam
Video Details
Kansas City's Brian Goodwin hit a grand slam in the Royals ninth off Cleveland Indians' Adam Plutko.
[OPENING SOUND EFFECTS] ANNOUNCER 1: High and deep to right field. Brian Goodwin hits a grand slam.
[CROWD CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER 2: Pilot to bombardier, open up the doors.
ANNOUNCER 1: Phew, nice catch.
[CROWD CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER 2: He hit it to the same spot in right field that Donaldson hit his to left. And the--
[CLOSING SOUND EFFECTS]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices