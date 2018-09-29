[OPENING SOUND EFFECTS] ANNOUNCER 1: High and deep to right field. Brian Goodwin hits a grand slam.

[CROWD CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 2: Pilot to bombardier, open up the doors.

ANNOUNCER 1: Phew, nice catch.

[CROWD CHEERING]

ANNOUNCER 2: He hit it to the same spot in right field that Donaldson hit his to left. And the--

[CLOSING SOUND EFFECTS]