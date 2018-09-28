WATCH: Mondesi and Perez star in Royals’ walk-off win
Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi hits a solo homer in the third, makes a key defensive play in the eighth and scores the winning run on Salvador Perez's walk-off single in the 10th.
ANNOUNCER: Smart with his pitching tonight. Mondesi launches it deep to right field, and that is into the bullpen for a game-tying home run. Number 13 for Mondesi. A ground ball. Mondesi throws back to first. A stretch, and an out.
Alex goes to second. Salvador Perez base hit left field! And the Royals just keep on winning at Kaufman Stadium!
