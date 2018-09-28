Mondesi after giving Royals 10th-inning spark: ‘I just wanted to get on base’
Video Details
Adalberto Mondesi homered in the third, but his walk and two stolen bases in the 10th put Salvador Perez in position to drive him home for the walk-off.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices