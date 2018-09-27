Sarah Olsen and the Walk to Defeat ALS
A great golf tourney, a Chiefs game and, above all, a good report from the doctor. All the latest from Sarah Olsen, the Kansas City police officer and Royals fan fighting ALS, always with a smile on her face.
