Jennifer Hudler on Special Day at The K this Sunday
Jennifer Hudler (Rex's wife) talks about this Sunday's Special Day at The K and raising funds for Inclusion Connections to help those with special needs. Need some inspiration? How about 21-year-old Cade Hudler. Joel Goldberg: "He's got the enthusiasm just like his father."
