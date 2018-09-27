[SOUND EFFECT] - And Adalberto Mondesi has not stopped running. Couple more stolen bases. But I want to ask you first about the offense and facing a guy that you were teammates with back in the minor leagues in 2015 when he was traded away from the Royals. What was the game plan against Cody Reed? How much did it help knowing him a little?

- You know, he's a great guy. He got great stuff. But my plan is the same plan as every day. You know, you got to stay short to the ball and not try to swing too hard. And, you know, just play my game.

REPORTER: Man, to watch you running the bases is a lot of fun. A couple more stolen bases. But tell me about the decision to go home there. What were you thinking before the pitch and then what was the thought process?

- You know, over there I just was let the ball pass go through. And [INAUDIBLE] Sharper, he just check me one time and he turn around throw first. So I thought I got it and just run hard and hustle every time.

REPORTER: Yeah, that usually works for you. Two more quick things. First of all, how much are you competing with Whit right now with those stolen bases?

- You know, we both play hard and we're just doing our job playing hard, getting on base. And those guys are hitting behind us , you know, just do their job. And RBI and all that.

REPORTER: Last thing. Great pitching performance by Fillmyer. I want to know what you think about the hitting of Heath Fillmyer and Tim Hill.

- You know, they got it. They got it. Tim Hill, I don't know if he may be a little surprised over there, but you know, he got it. He did his job pitching in the mound.

REPORTER: And Heath, nice stroke.

- Yeah, you know. Good stuff and always focused and good stuff over there. And, you know, they win for us.

REPORTER: See the smiles from Adalberto. There's some Mondesi chants going on. Great job. We'll see you back at home.

- Thank you. Thank you.

REPORTER: All right, there you go. More Mondesi chants from some of the Royals fans as he continues to showcase himself.

