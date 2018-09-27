WATCH: Mondesi shows off his spectacular speed

Adalberto Mondesi showed off his tremendous speed by tripling, then scoring on Alex Gordon's groundout to the pitcher.

ANNOUNCER 1: Much better than the future behind him.

ANNOUNCER 2: Has he got some options here?

ANNOUNCER 1: Herrera back at the wall. Did not play it well. And Mondesi is digging for third. Didn't mean to do it. And Romano throws! Here comes Mondesi. He is--

UMPIRE: Safe!

ANNOUNCER 1: --in there!

