REPORTER: Crew high 9 strike, so he's getting plenty of swings and misses.

- Mm-hmm. Good. I mean, you know, down in the zone like I said, changing speeds, and doing a good job.

REPORTER: How about that first career hit of his?

- Yeah, that was a scorcher. We were sitting there thinking, man, I told Dale, I said, I'd sure like to pick up another run here, you know. And if gets to the point where we got a couple guys in scoring position, and like Dale said, we'll still only have one out. He's throwing the ball well.

I'm like, OK, I'm just going to hang with him. And we ended up getting both of them-- getting both of my wishes. Got the extra run and he got to get us to another inning.

REPORTER: You just trying to maybe steal some outs in the eighth there with him? Or you just tended to go-- I think it was at 96--

- Yeah, I was just stealing some outs. What I was going to do, I had a plan. I was going to go-- I knew they were going to pinch hit to Lefty. I was going to go get Timmy, you know, soon as they announced him. But then I got to thinking, well, if we can get through the eighth, then I can pitch Timmy in the ninth. You know, I didn't really want to use Willy in a non-save. So you know, I thought to myself, OK, just see if we can, you know-- if he can get us through the eighth, then I can just throw Timmy out there in the ninth. Bases loaded, it's a save. Bring in Timmy-- or bring in Willy. But you know, I got the first guy out, and then Hamilton with the base hit, and that was it.

REPORTER: It's like every game, almost, we talk about something Lonny does that's just kind of off the charts. And once--

- They pulled a Osmer.

REPORTER: Did, with the mad dash.

- Yeah.

REPORTER: But did great instincts, too, right, to--

- Oh yeah. I mean, he ran it perfect and didn't panic and held his ground. And soon as he turned it loose, off he goes. And I mean, he's just-- he's so fast. He's next to impossible to throw out in that situation.

REPORTER: Did you-- do you sense that Heath is more of an athlete than a lot of pitchers?

- Who?

REPORTER: Heath Fillmyer.

- Uh.

REPORTER: Do you feel like he has some athleticism--

- No doubt. He's got some athleticism. And as awkward is Timmy is, I mean, you know, Timmy's got some athleticism. I mean, we don't really have a whole lot of unathletic pitchers. We've got a couple of them. But the majority of our guys are pretty-- pretty athletic on the mound.

REPORTER: Who's on that non-athletic list?

- No.

REPORTER: Didn't think you were gonna get an answer there.

