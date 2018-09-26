REPORTER: Hunter Dozier made his big league debut in September of 2016 as the September call. He played eight games that year. Was not up last year. Came back to the big leagues in May of this season and has played in 98 games. You see the home runs and the RBI. And what he has been able to do against relievers of late-- he has had two critical home runs late in games to lead the Royals to victory against Cleveland, and Cody Allen, and-- last night-- against Raisel Igelsias. Monty had a chance to catch up with Dozier this afternoon.

MONTY: OK, Hunter, let's go back. And take us through the middle of May, when you were called up here, to the big leagues, to where you are now with regards to what you've set out to accomplish and really where you are with regards to those goals.

HUNTER DOZIER: Yeah, I think I've made a lot of strides this year. When I first got called up, I was still kind of searching for the player I was in '16. Me missing all of '17 hurt me. So I was still trying to-- I guess I've been saying trying to find myself, almost, as a player. And as I quickly realized, it's tough it's tough to find that when you're in the major leagues.

But, you know, Duda got hurt and they needed me. So I was just trying to, you know, work as hard as I can. And I knew, hopefully, that it would click and things would start coming back to me and stuff. It took a lot longer than I expected it, but I'm just glad that, you know, I've kind of gotten back to, you know, how I was feeling in '16 and years before that. So I'm happy with the progress I've made, and I just continue to keep getting better.