WATCH: O’Hearn and Dozier go yard in victory
Video Details
Ryan O'Hearn hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and Hunter Dozier slugged a go-ahead shot in the ninth to win it.
ANNOUNCER: High and deep to right field. Ervin is back. And it's just over his glove for a 2-run home run. Which is better than a double.
ANNOUNCER: Way better! Hunter Dozier blasted deep to left field. Gone! And does that bring back some memories in this ballpark.
