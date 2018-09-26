WATCH: O’Hearn and Dozier go yard in victory

Video Details

Ryan O'Hearn hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and Hunter Dozier slugged a go-ahead shot in the ninth to win it.

ANNOUNCER: High and deep to right field. Ervin is back. And it's just over his glove for a 2-run home run. Which is better than a double.

ANNOUNCER: Way better! Hunter Dozier blasted deep to left field. Gone! And does that bring back some memories in this ballpark.

More Videos »