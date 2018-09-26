Hunter Dozier: ‘We’re just trying to build something’
Video Details
Hunter Dozier says it's been an exciting past two months of baseball: "We're just trying to build something, something special going forward into next year."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices