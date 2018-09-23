Yost on Gallagher’s bloop hit: ‘To dump those runs on the board was huge’
Ned Yost thought some run-scoring opportunities were missed, but he's glad the offense scored enough to back Brad Keller's strong start: "We couldn't put up those extra runs we needed early... So to dump those two runs on the board [in the 6th inning] was huge."
