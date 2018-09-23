WATCH: Mondesi goes deep, makes over-the-shoulder catch in Royals win
Adalberto Mondesi did it all in the Royals victory over the Tigers on Sunday, hitting his 12th home run and sprinting for an over-the-shoulder catch.
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Ugh.
ANNOUNCER 2: Deep to left field, and Mondesi has another home run against the Tigers. So he has four home runs in his last six games against Detroit, and that is number 12 this year.
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
And Norris got Dozier to ground into a double play. Now Mondesi going out from short. And makes an over the head sliding play to take a hit away from Grainer.
ANNOUNCER 1: Game changing speed.
