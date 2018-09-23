WATCH: Salvy gives Víctor Martínez emotional sendoff after final MLB hit
- AL
- AL Central
- Detroit Tigers
- FOX Sports Kansas City
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
- Salvador Pérez
- Victor Martinez
- Victor Martínez
-
Salvador Perez gives his childhood hero Víctor Martínez a parting hug as he leaves the field one final time.
