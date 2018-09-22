WATCH: Merrifield becomes first Royal ever to have four hitting streaks of 12+ games in a season
Whit Merrifield dropped a bunt single down to become the first Royal ever to have four hitting streaks of at least 12 games in one season.
ANNOUNCER 1: Bunting. And he tried to push it by the mound. Liriano was there, but he botched it for an error.
ANNOUNCER 2: Not the greatest fielding pitcher, obviously. But the element of surprise.
