WATCH: Merrifield becomes first Royal ever to have four hitting streaks of 12+ games in a season

Whit Merrifield dropped a bunt single down to become the first Royal ever to have four hitting streaks of at least 12 games in one season.

ANNOUNCER 1: Bunting. And he tried to push it by the mound. Liriano was there, but he botched it for an error.

ANNOUNCER 2: Not the greatest fielding pitcher, obviously. But the element of surprise.

