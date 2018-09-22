Yost on Kennedy’s outing: ‘He’s really throwing the ball well”
Video Details
Ned Yost says the Royals needed a strong outing from Ian Kennedy tonight: "He's throwing the ball well, that's for sure. That's what we need."
