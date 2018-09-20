Yost: ‘I feel like we’re making headway going into next year’
Ned Yost is encouraged by Heath Fillmyer's progress, and that continued on Wednesday night against the Pirates: "You see starts like this — these are big-league starts. That's exactly what you ask for. Go out, keep us in the game, give us a chance to win. And that's exactly what he did."
