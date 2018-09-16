Yost encouraged by Royals homestand: ‘I’m glad we’re playing better for our fans’
Ned Yost said the Kansas City Royals' most recent homestand is encouraging for the future: "I'm glad we are playing better for our fans. They mean a lot to us, and we haven't given them much to cheer for all summer." long, yet they still cheered for us."
