Salvy gets a dose of his own medicine with a ‘Boni Splash’
Video Details
Salvador Perez saves Erica Weston from a Jorge Bonifacio Splash, after his big offensive night helped carry the #Royals to victory. Salvy: "I just try to do my job and do it for the team."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices