Royals legends enjoy final day of the USO Tour
Video Details
An "incredible experience" came to an end today for Royals greats on the USO Tour. Mike Sweeney certainly enjoyed today: "I faced 100 mph pitchers all the time, but how many times do you get to fly to the Middle East and have a professional with a superstar dog come and bite you?"
