Yost on Royals’ recent wins: ‘My feeling of us being never out of a game has returned’
Video Details
The Kansas City Royals win on wild throw in the tenth inning. Their 4-3 win over the White Sox extends the Royals' home winning streak to six games.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices