WATCH: Mondesi ties game with solo home run
Video Details
Adalberto Mondesi connects for a solo home run in the 6th inning, providing the lone Kansas City Royals run on Sunday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices