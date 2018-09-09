WATCH: Jorge Lopez allows his first hit in the ninth, receives an ovation
Video Details
Jorge Lopez carried a perfect game into the ninth inning before allowing a walk than a base hit. He exited the game but earned a loud ovation.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices