Merrifield’s reaction to Lopez’s perfect game bid: ‘We were all fired up’
Whit Merrifield says the Royals had Jorge Lopez's back all game long: "We were all fired up, hoping that he got it. Unfortunately it didn't work out, but we were ready for it."
