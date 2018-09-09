Espinoza on the Sporting KC win: ‘We knew it wasn’t going to be easy’
Roger Espinoza says it was a hard fought game, but he's glad SportingKC was able to earn the three-point victory: "We know it wasn't going to be easy, and we needed to be patient."
