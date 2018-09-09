Vermes after SKC’s victory: ‘I thought we played very well tonight’
Peter Vermes says Sporting KC did an excellent job in earning three points in tonight's victory: "I thought we played very well tonight, I thought we kept the ball.. We were very good defensively."
