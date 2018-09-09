Gutierrez on game-winning goal: ‘It’s not about the score’
Felipe Gutierrez scored the game-winning goal, but he's just happy that Sporting KC pulled through with a victory: "It's not about the score, it's about the performance of the team that's most important for me."
