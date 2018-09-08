WATCH: Adalberto Mondesi makes a spectacular play at short
Video Details
Adalberto Mondesi showed why he was so highly regarded as a prospect on Friday night against the Twins as he extended back into the grass, fetched an Eddie Rosario grounder and threw him out at first base.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices