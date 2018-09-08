Ned Yost: ‘We just couldn’t find a way to get the ball hit at somebody’ against Twins
Ned Yost on Glenn Sparkman's performance Friday night: "Sparky wasn't exceptionally sharp. I thought he was OK."
