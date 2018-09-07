College teammates Ben Lively and Eric Skoglund on reuniting with the Royals
The newest member of the Royals, Ben Lively, has been close friends with Eric Skoglund dating back to their time at UCF: "We were attached at the hip, road roommates everywhere we went. We've been in touch and great friends ever since then."
