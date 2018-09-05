Yost on Keller’s outing: ‘He’s been very impressive’
Despite being tagged with the loss, Ned Yost says Brad Keller has been a strong rotational piece all season for the Royals: "It makes you feel good knowing that you're going forward with a kid like that."
