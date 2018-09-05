Yost on Dozier and O’Hearn’s hard contact: ‘They’re both smoking it’
Video Details
Ned Yost on Jerry Vasto's Royals debut: "Did a nice job, came in and threw strikes. ... Vasto was really good."
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices