O’Hearn on Progressive Field: ‘It’s a great place to hit’
After his first multi-home run game, Ryan O'Hearn admits he enjoys playing at Progressive Field: "It's a good place to hit... Awesome to come here and start the series off with a win and keep the streak going."
