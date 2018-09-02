WATCH: Viloria notches his first Major League hit with a two-run double
Video Details
Meibrys Viloria jumped from High-A to the Majors and recorded his first hit in the eighth inning that scored a pair.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices