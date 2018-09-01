Roger Espinoza: ‘I thought we did really well’ against Sounders
Roger Espinoza after Sporting KC's loss to the Sounders: "Overall, I'm happy with the guys. We came out here and played, and sometimes the result goes the way it goes."
