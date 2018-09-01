Keller on win: ‘I was just trying to get in a groove and throw strikes’
Video Details
Brad Keller allows two runs and four hits over eight innings to improve to 7-5.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices