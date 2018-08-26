Yost on offense against Kluber: ‘Our guys just kept having great at-bats’
Ned Yost was impressed with the offensive outburst against former Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber: "It's been awhile since we took a lead and tacked on runs... Our guys just kept having great at-bats against a great pitcher."
