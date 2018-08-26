WATCH: O’Hearn delivers go-ahead double, Duda blasts home run off Kluber
Video Details
Ryan O'Hearn's go-ahead double and Lucas Duda's insurance home run helped the Kansas City Royals chase Corey Kluber for five runs over five innings.
