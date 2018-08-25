WATCH: Salvy, O’Hearn and Dozier go deep in win against Indians
Ryan O’Hearn and Hunter Dozier hit back-to-back home runs leading off the ninth inning against Cleveland to lift the Kansas City Royals over the Indians 5-4.
